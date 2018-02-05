Download the 13News Now App

Our above normal temperatures will continue through most of this week. Nights will be partly cloudy and mild with lows from the mid 60s for very rural spots to lower 70s along the coast. There will also be a chance for some patchy morning fog.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to mid 80s through Thursday with increasing rain chances each day starting Tuesday. The rain will be coming from the south and will be a combination of an approaching cold front and an approaching tropical system. Tropical Depression #14 formed this weekend in the Caribbean and has already become a fairly strong Tropical Storm named Michael. By early this week it is very likely to become a fairly strong hurricane as it moves slowly north in the general direction of the Florida Panhandle. From there it should head northeast up into the Carolinas and possibly Virginia as first a Tropical Storm and then a strong area of low pressure that is transitioning from tropical to "regular" as it gets pulled along and absorbed by the approaching cold front.

Because it will be moving pretty quickly once it gets to us, any heavy rains should be relatively short lived and not likely to cause huge flooding problems. Our biggest threat will likely be very gusty winds but exactly what the effects will be here locally will depend on the strength it attains before it hits land, and then the pace of weakening once it travels up the interior Southeast Coast.

So, stay tuned this coming week and we will carefully monitor Michael and its effects on our area.

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC