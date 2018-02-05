Download the 13News Now App

High pressure will be in control of our weather for the next few days, bringing unseasonably warm weather to Hampton Roads.

We are starting the day Sunday with some patchy fog, mainly in inland locations. That fog should burn off fairly quickly, giving way to partly sunny skies. It will be muggy, with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

The warm, dry weather will stick around for much of the week, but unsettled weather will arrive Thursday with an approaching front and the remnants of what will likely be a Gulf Coast tropical system. It will be much cooler behind the front next weekend.

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression #14 formed at 5 AM this morning and is located about 90 miles east of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. TD 14 is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and eventually strengthen into Hurricane Michael before coming ashore along the north coast of the Gulf of Mexico, likely along the Florida coast, on Wednesday.

