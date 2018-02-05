Download the 13News Now App

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue into much of the week with high temperatures 10-15 degrees warmer than average. Nightly low temperatures will range from the mid 60s for our inland locations to lower 70s along the coast. There will also be a chance for some patchy morning fog and increasing rain chances each day this week.

We are watching Hurricane Michael as it continues to strengthen in the Caribbean. It is currently expected to make landfall somewhere along with Florida panhandle and then continue to head to the north. The current track has Michael moving toward Virginia as a Tropical Storm and then being further downgraded to a strong area of low pressure.

Because it will be moving pretty quickly once it gets to us, any heavy rains should be relatively short-lived and not likely to cause huge flooding problems. Our biggest threat will likely be very gusty winds but exactly what the effects will be here locally will depend on the strength it attains before it hits land, and then the pace of weakening once it travels up the interior Southeast Coast.

So, stay tuned this coming week and we will carefully monitor Michael and its effects on our area.

