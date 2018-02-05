Showers and storms will dissipate tonight, but it will be warm and muggy with lows falling into the middle 70s by Sunday morning.

Expect another scorcher Sunday as highs climb into the middle 90s with heat indices near 105° possibly approaching heat advisory criteria. A front comes through late Sunday into Monday with another chance at a storm or two Sunday afternoon/evening, but this time around our temperatures cool down behind them.

Highs early next week will be a treat, in the lower to middle 80s and a break from the humidity!

Have a great weekend!

