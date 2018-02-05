Download the 13News Now App

Good morning! It is Tuesday, October the 2nd.

We wrapped up September as the warmest on record and it looks like that pattern continues for the foreseeable future here in Hampton Roads. A large ridge will build over the eastern seaboard and that means plenty more above average warmth sticking around.

Middle to upper 80s are forecast through the end of this week alone. Keep in mind, average this time of the year is the mid-70s, so this pattern is more in line with mid-August. Sunny and dry conditions persist through the rest of the work week.

