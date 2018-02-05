Download the 13News Now App

Temperatures will be on the rise today as we see highs in the low 80s. Plenty of sunshine, light winds, and dry conditions can also be expected as we kick off a new work week. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and middle 60s with mainly clear skies.

Highs tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today and we keep that trend going until Thursday when highs reach their peak in the upper 80s.

There will be no significant rain chance until at least the weekend.

