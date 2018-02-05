Download the 13News Now App

For anyone looking for fall, it is here. Temperatures today reached the upper 50s to low to mid-60s. Although there was plenty of sunshine, that didn't help to fight the effects of a cold front that swept through. We really feel the "cold" from that cold front late tonight into Friday morning. Overnight lows under clear skies tumble into the 30s, 40s and 50s close to the coast.

Warmer air pushes in tomorrow and bumps highs for Fridays into the 60s. Sunshine continues tomorrow for any Friday activities. Saturday brings our next chance for showers. Most of the rain looks confined to the first half of the day but some showers could linger into Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks dry but cooler again.

