A cold front is slowly moving into the region today and will be bringing unsettled weather back to the Hampton Roads area through this weekend.

Sunshine and pleasant weather will be the story this morning, but as the day progresses, expect an increase in cloud cover and storm chances, especially by the second half of the day. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat indices into the middle to upper 90s.

It won't be quite as hot on Sunday, but we bring back the chance of afternoon storms due to a stalled cold front over the area. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 80s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible much of next week, with high temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

