A cold front will move slowly into the region tomorrow, before stalling over the Carolinas early next week. This will bring an increasing chance of unsettled weather this weekend.

A good part of the day Saturday will be pleasant, as showers and thunderstorms will move in during the later afternoon hours. That front then lingers into Sunday, with shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 90s while it will be not quite as hot Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible much of next week, though overall rain chances will be lower. Temperatures will be closer to normal as well.

Live Radar:

