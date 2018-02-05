Download the 13News Now App

We had multiple cold fronts move through Hampton Roads yesterday, bringing scattered rain through much of the area. Those fronts are now well offshore and rain is not going to be an issue for the second half of the weekend, however, the fronts did leave behind some much cooler weather and very gusty winds. The coastal locations through Hampton roads are under a wind advisory until 11 AM with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Even after the advisory expires, winds will still be strong through this evening, but by tomorrow, will no longer be an issue with speeds between 5-10 mph.

High pressure is beginning to move in behind yesterday's fronts and that will bring plenty of sunshine to the area this week. We start to warm up a bit on Monday and Tuesday, but only until another front brings our temperatures back down into the 50s to finish off the work week.

