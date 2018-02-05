Download the 13News Now App

If you weren't a fan of the scattered rain on Saturday, then there is good news in the forecast. No rain is expected through much of next week. There is also some not so great news. Behind the cold fronts that tracked through today, windy and gusty conditions develop tonight into Sunday morning. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 5AM to 11AM Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts up to 50mph are possible in coastal areas. Inland zones not under the advisory likely see at least breezy conditions. More good news is that by Sunday afternoon the strong winds will begin to subside. Highs Sunday struggle to reach 60°.

We start the work week slightly milder than we end the weekend. Highs Monday reach the 60s before the 70s return (very briefly) on Tuesday.

