Good morning, it is Tuesday, July the 31st.

Wrapping up the month on a very wet note, some of the rainfall totals from the month are astounding...

Norfolk International Airport: 9.21" (+4.27")

Elizabeth City: 10.39" (+4.93")

Cape Hatteras: 20.03" (+15.22")

Wakefield: 9.09" (+4.45")

And we still have today to add to those totals.

The same old pattern remains in place driving tropical moisture up and over Hampton Roads. Expect similar rain chances for the next couple of days before we gradually drop the risk and increase the amount of sunshine.

Live Radar:

