Heat advisory and excessive heat watch in place for much of Virginia and parts of North Carolina

Starting 11:00 a.m. Thursday, much of Virginia and portions of Northeast North Carolina will be under a heat advisory and temperatures could rise until Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Temperatures are forecasted to reach dangerous levels today and could stay until Saturday evening.

The high pressure that has been in control of our weather pattern is shifting eastward, allowing some of the hottest weather of the summer to build in.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and excessive heat watch for much of Virginia and portions of Northeast North Carolina. Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Suffolk, Hampton, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach are just a few of the cities in Virginia being impacted by these dangerous heat levels.

You can find a full list of affected cities on the National Weather Service's site.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 AM Thursday morning and continue into Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s, with heat index values approaching 100 to 105°. An Excessive Heat Watch is also posted for Friday and Saturday when heat index values could top 110°.