High pressure will shift offshore tonight, shifting our winds out of the south, bringing back the Summer heat and humidity.

It will remain quiet overnight with lows around 70° under mainly clear skies. Winds will shift out of the south Sunday, increasing our heat and humidity. Expect highs around 90° with mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will begin to increase as well.

The 90s will stick with us through early next week. A cold front will approach the area late Tuesday, bringing a chance for showers and storms Tuesday, lasting into Wednesday morning. Behind the front, highs will drop into the mid 80s. Our chance for showers and storms will increase once again into the weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

