Temperatures today will be no the mild side, especially for the middle of July. Average temperatures for this time of the year are in the upper 80s, but we'll mainly see temps in the middle 80s. High pressure will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast this weekend. Winds will also be light and coming from a northeast direction today, but a shift in the winds on Sunday will result in some warmer temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 90s. We keep the sunshine around, but will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow.

Temperatures stay in the 90s through the beginning of the week, but humidity will also start to increase. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to low 100s, especially by Tuesday.

With that said, take advantage of the cooler weather we have today! Have a great weekend, everyone!

Live Radar:

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Twitter Page

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13News Now on Twitter @13NewsNow

13News Now on YouTube

13News Now on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather

© 2018 WVEC