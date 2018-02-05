Conditions the next few days will not change much. It will stay hot and humid each day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and enough humidity to make it feel like the mid or upper 90s during the worst part of each day. Also, like the last few days, there will be a very small percentage of the area that will see a very small (and brief) shower or t'storm.

The tropics are another story we are watching closely. Tropical Storm Gordon is soon to make landfall near the Mississippi coast line during the late evening as a strong TS or a weak hurricane.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence is in the Atlantic thousands of miles away from us and it moving northwest. In 5 days it will still be a LONG way away (even way east of Bermuda). From that point in time into next week is when things might get a bit tricky. Depending on the strength of the high pressure area to its north Florence will either stall, and possible head west toward the US East Coast, or get pushed north harmlessly in the Central Atlantic. Stay tuned for updates over the next several days, but it is probably a good time to remind everyone that we are just entering the peak of hurricane season and it is a good idea to have your hurricane plan in place in case any storm heads our way in the next 2 months.

