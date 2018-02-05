Still a few showers or storms this evening but the number of areas that receive heavy rain will be lower. Tomorrow should feature another round of showers and storms but the odds are that there will be fewer hours of rain for most of us, and fewer areas with flooding rain.

In fact, the overall pattern remains wetter than normal but will gradually dry out a bit over the next week.

Live Radar:

