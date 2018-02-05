It will be very nice Friday evening with temperatures that are pretty rare around here in mid July. Over the weekend it will be a bit warmer Saturday and then hot again on Sunday.

By early next week the heat will peak with actual temps rising to the mid 90s and a "feels like" temperature around 100 because of the humidity.

Rain chances also rise a bit early next week with at least some isolated showers and storms possible each day.

