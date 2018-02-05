For most of our viewing area in Virginia there is no more than a 5-10% chance of a shower this evening. In North Carolina there is a much higher chance with a big storm moving close to the Albemarle Sound, and in the general direction of Nags Head and the Outer Banks.
Wednesday should be very similar to Tuesday before a bit more heat moves in for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances stay pretty low with no more than a stray storm (mainly NC) the next couple of afternoons, but then increase a bit late Friday and over the weekend.
