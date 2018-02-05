The overall trend for the next couple of days is for temperatures to remain a bit below normal. Friday should be pretty similar to what we had Thursday, with highs in the lower 80s and a northeast breeze. Like Thursday there should again be times of both clouds and mixed sunshine with a VERY small percentage of the area seeing a chance for a stray shower.

There may be a bit of mist or fog late Friday night into early Saturday but it will become at least partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, although it will feel a bit warmer because of the humidity.

Temperatures heat up again late Sunday and the rest of next week, although while it will be hot it will not be an excessive heat wave that will require heat advisories.

