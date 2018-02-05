The overall pattern will remain much wetter than normal for the next week. While we do not expect it to rain all day every day, it will rain in many spots each day until late week. After that we should see only isolated to scattered showers or storms for the weekend.

Temperatures start a little bit below normal for the early part of the week and then increase to hot levels by the end of the week.

