Strong thunderstorms, with gusty winds and hail, possible Saturday in Hampton Roads

A potent cold front will cross the region Saturday evening, bringing thunderstorms and cooler weather.

NORFOLK, Va. — After several summer-like days, Hampton Roads is about to see some spring-like thunderstorms followed by cooler weather this weekend.

A strong cold front will move through late Saturday. The first half of Saturday will be quiet, with seasonable temperatures. After a partly sunny start, cloud cover will increase through the day. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will increase from the south, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will move in Saturday afternoon and evening, with the main line approaching western Hampton Roads by early evening. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong or severe side, so stay weather aware and keep the 13News Now App handy. Make sure you have more than one way to receive severe weather alerts.

Due to the threat of strong or severe thunderstorms, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Hampton Roads under a Slight, or level 2 out of 5, threat for severe weather. This means scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Gusty winds and hail are the primary threats, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch may be issued Saturday afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts inside thunderstorms could get as high as 50 mph. Winds this strong could cause property damage or downed trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. While heavy rain is possible, the widespread flooding is low.