High pressure has shifted offshore which means our winds will also shift to a more southerly direction. This is going to help increase the heat and humidity not only today, but over the next few days.

By this afternoon, highs will generally be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day. We'll start to increase the cloud cover as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Winds will be from the south with wind speeds between 5-10 mph.

The 90s will stick with us until a cold front approaches the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. This will bring our next chance of showers and storms and will also help to knock our high temperatures back down into the middle 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

