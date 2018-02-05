For your Sunday evening it should be very warm and humid with just a very few spots seeing a stray shower or storm. In fact, the odds are very low in Virginia, with NC seeing a slightly better chance for a stray shower or storm.

Labor Day will be very much like what we had today with highs way up into the 90s but enough humidity to make it feel like the 90s with the heat index. In addition, there should be a few very isolated showers or storms again. That means the odds that you get by without rain on your BBQ is about 80%.

Back to school weather on Tuesday should be very similar to Monday morning's weather- just very warm and humid.

In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Florence which will slowly intensify over the next 5 days as it works across the Atlantic. We will have to watch it closely as in 9 or 10 days in MIGHT make a run at the East Coast.

Meanwhile, we have another tropical system trying to form as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico in the next 5 days. Current forecasts call for Tropical Storm Gordon to hit the middle Gulf Coast.

