After reaching just a tad over 90 for many areas during the day Monday we will see lower to mid 90s for a couple of days. Combine high humidity with those kinds of temperatures and the heat index (or how hot it will feel) will top out about 100-105.
The next two days will feature maybe a 5% chance of a stray shower. Rain chances to up by the end of the week as temperatures start to come down.
