An approaching storm is set to bring some rain at times Sunday night and Monday. The most coverage for the showers should be late Sunday night and early Monday, with far fewer showers Monday afternoon. Highs Monday will be just above 70 which is well above normal.

Tuesday is looking even warmer with highs around 80. It too will feature some showers, and even a possible stronger thunderstorm or two. The best rain chances that day will come in the afternoon, although we can't rule out a morning shower.

Once the front goes through Tuesday night it will be increasingly cool from Wednesday through early next week. Late Thursday through very early Saturday it should be wet at times.

