Gloucester County, bracing for nor'easter, under 'local emergency'

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County is preparing to declare a local emergency on Monday because of risks from high flooding and winds.

The county is expecting to be hit by a nor'easter formed from the remnants of post-tropical storm Ian. The storm will roll over Gloucester between Sunday night and Tuesday.

A spokesman for the county said there could be flooding "of which has not been seen in 10-15 years in many areas." It could be 2-3 feet above ground level, making many roads in Gloucester impassable.

The county wants to make sure people know not to drive through flooded roads, since that's extremely dangerous.

Because of the storm, Greate Road at Gloucester Point will close at 10 a.m.

The Point Beach Park and Pier is also closed until further notice.

With the winds, Gloucester could experience power outages. If you see a downed power line, report it to 866-366-4357.

If you notice a tree down on a building, or blocking a road, call the sheriff's office non-emergency number to report that: 804-693-3890.