Governor Northam says evacuations are unlikely ahead of Hurricane Isaias

At a Norfolk event, Northam told 13News Now that he doesn't anticipate ordering evacuations, but he encouraged Hampton Roads residents to be prepared for the storm.

NORFOLK, Va. — In a Friday interview, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said, based on current forecast models, he doesn't plan on ordering evacuations ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

"I don’t anticipate having to evacuate anybody but I do encourage Virginians, especially those living here in Hampton Roads, to go through their preparation plans right now," Northam said. "Make sure they have the supplies that they need and also look at their zones.”

The coronavirus pandemic means the state has a few challenges when it comes to 2020 hurricane preparations. For example, how should the state prepare potential shelters while maintaining social distancing regulations?

"We have a little curve-ball, if you will, in that we have COVID-19 as well, but again, preparation is the key," Northam said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is currently tracking Hurricane Isaias updates.

Northam said Virginia prepares year-round for hurricanes. He said he hoped Hurricane Isaias wasn’t a sign of a busy hurricane season this fall.

“Here it is, the end of July, and we already have a hurricane out of the Atlantic," Northam said. "So I hope that’s not a predictor of what's to come.”

Without anticipated plans for any evacuation orders, Virginians should prepare to stay in their homes.