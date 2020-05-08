Governor Ralph Northam: Isaias-related death in Lancaster County

The governor talked briefly about the death when he began a news conference by talking about the impact Isaias had on Virginia.

LANCASTER, Va. — In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said a person in Lancaster County died as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias.

"First, as we all know, much of the commonwealth felt the impacts of the tropical storm on Monday night and Tuesday, and sadly, there was one storm-related death in Lancaster County," Northam said.

He did not share the person's age or gender, or explain the circumstances that led to the person's death.

The National Weather Service is scheduled to investigate storm damage in that county on Wednesday, after there were reports of a possible tornado in the area.