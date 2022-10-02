Hampton declares emergency ahead of nor'easter, expects flooding conditions similar to Hurricane Sandy

The city encouraged people in low-lying areas to be ready to evacuate inland. Some areas could see as much flooding as during Hurricane Sandy.

HAMPTON, Va. — Sunday night, ahead of major expected flooding, the City of Hampton declared a state of emergency

The city is expecting strong winds and flooding from a nor’easter on Monday and Tuesday. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, now a post-tropical storm, combined with a cold front to create this storm.

A release from the city said water could rise almost 7 feet above “mean low water” at Sewell’s Point and Fort Monroe – as much as the area saw during Hurricane Sandy.

The warning encouraged people in low-lying areas to be ready to evacuate to hotels, or friends’ houses inland. If you’re preparing to leave, make sure you have copies of emergency documents, prescription medication and other emergency supplies.

“This storm will be spread over at least two high tide cycles - so while the water will be lower, it will be with us longer,” officials warned.

Flooding is a particular issue for Grandview/Beach Road, Harris Creek, Buckroe Beach, Southwest Branch of the Back River, Hampton River, Tidemill Creek, Indian Creek and Newmarket Creek.

Hampton City Schools are closed Monday, and City Hall and other local government-run facilities will be closed starting at noon.

Don't drive through standing water, and report all downed power lines that you see. To be safe, consider all of them "live," and avoid going near them.