Spring-like weather in February? Hampton Roads to see 60-degree temperatures this week

These warmer temperatures are welcome, but they come with a price to pay: rain showers will return to Hampton Roads late on Thursday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Can't wait for spring? This week may just bring the warmth and sunshine you're craving.

This week will start off seasonable and mild with temperatures in the middle 50s under plenty of sunshine. But, as we continue through the week, temperatures will continue to warm to the 60s by Wednesday! And we'll maintain the 60-degree high temperatures through Friday.

While enjoying 60-degree temperatures in February might be wonderful, it is nowhere near record-breaking temperatures. The lowest record high to beat is 75 degrees on February 9, 1937.

The overall record high temperature in February is 82 degrees. This record was set twice on February 24, 2012, and then again on February 12, 2017. This also means, our measly 60-degree temperatures this week are about 20 degrees away from being close to record-breaking.

Rain showers return to Hampton Roads late on Thursday due to an approaching cold front. Scattered rain showers are expected throughout Friday and will exit by Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall totals will near an inch for most locations by Saturday with a few locations seeing a little over an inch.

Unfortunately, this cold front bringing the rain showers will cool temperatures off to more seasonable highs. Weekend highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with lows in the 30s.

Thankfully, dry conditions and sunshine do return to end our weekend on Sunday.