York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office shares tips on how to drive through dense fog

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Can't see while driving in fog? You should probably slow down.

At least that's what the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office advises drivers to do on foggy roads. They shared photos of the thick fog seen in York County on Thursday, Oct.14.

In a Facebook post, they said two of their own experienced driving through foggy conditions. They shared some tips on how to drive through the fog:

Always slow down.

Never turn on your high beams, as it will make it harder to see.

Make sure there's enough distance between your vehicle and surrounding vehicles.

Allow additional time to get to your destination safely.

Across Hampton Roads, there were multiple areas of dense fog where the visibility was low. Areas such as Chesapeake, Suffolk and Franklin had extremely low visibility of 1/2 miles away.

13News Now Daybreakers shared some pictures of the heavy fog across the area.

The National Weather Service said there are multiple forms of fog that could be caused by different reasons depending on the time of year. The fog in York County was likely an evaporation or mixing type of fog.

One of the many ways it's formed is when water vapor is added to the air by evaporation and moist air mixes with the cooler, drier air, according to the NWS.