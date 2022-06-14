There's a heat advisory for Hampton Roads Tuesday. Here's how you can stay safe.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States.

NORFOLK, Va. — With heat index temperatures of 107 expected in Hampton Roads Tuesday, staying safe from the heat will be important.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has a heat advisory in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. across southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina, because of hot temperatures and high humidity that could cause heat illnesses.

According to NWS, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. But there are several things you can do to keep yourself safe and healthy when it's hot out.

What to do before it gets hot outside

Know what the signs of heat illness are, including high body temperature, red and dry skin, rapid pulse and dizziness or confusion.

Don't rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but don't actually reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses.

Find places in the community where you can get cool, such as a library or mall.

Cover windows with drapes or shades.

Use window reflectors specifically designed to reflect heat back outside.

What to do when it is hot outside

Don't leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

When you're outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Try to avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat.

Check on family members, seniors and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Consider your pets. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.

