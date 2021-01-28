Hampton Roads, Northeastern NC sees first snow of the season

FYI: It has been 1,053 days since an inch of snow has fallen at the official recording site at Norfolk International Airport!

It's not the storm of the century but it's been 1,053 days since an inch of snow has fallen at the official recording site at Norfolk International Airport!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Southside and northeastern North Carolina. But the snow is not anticipated to stay long and will leave us by 12 p.m.

In Chesapeake, especially in the Great Bridge area, residents saw at least 2 inches of snow. The wind gusts were also intense.

Suffolk didn't see much accumulation of snow but turned slushy as it hit the ground.

TRAFFIC

VDOT was encouraging drivers to give themselves some extra time and to take it slow as they hit the roads and interstates.

By 6:45 a.m. there were only two accidents on the roads in Chesapeake.

VDOT trucks were still out spreading brine on roads and ramps as the interstates became wet and slushy.

The CBBT said it is currently operating with Level 2 wind restrictions.

POWER OUTAGES

The Dominion Energy outage map was reporting 3,262 households in Hampton Roads were without power.

Virginia Beach had the highest number of customers without power at 2,681.

To report a partial or complete outage, click here.