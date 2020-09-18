Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads road closures due to flooding; flood warning issued

Emergency officials are urging motorists to not drive through flooded roadways. Turn around.

A flood warning has been issued for most of Hampton Roads until 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Some cities have already reported road closures due to flooding and downed trees. Emergency officials are urging motorists to not drive through flooded roadways. Turn around.

Here are some areas already flooded and road closures:

VIRGINIA BEACH

Landstown Road from Salem Road to Landstown Center Way due to a large tree in the roadway.

Salem Road/Dam Neck Road intersection will be closed in both directions due to flooding.

Salem Road starting at Elbow Road to North Landing Road will be closed in both directions due to flooding.

900 block of Dam Neck Road to Wellsford Drive in both directions due to flooding.

CHESAPEAKE

Gilmerton Road is closed between Oak Bark Road and Geneva Avenue due to flooding.

ISLE OF WIGHT

Nike Park

Reynolds Drive

Smith Neck Boulevard

Scott's Factory

Route 460 at 258

Route 460 at Ecella Road

Walters Hwy

Carrsville Hwy

Jenkins Mill

Download the 13News Now app to get the latest weather and flood advisory updates.

VBPD advises you to avoid the following roadways due to flooding or trees in the roadway. @CityofVaBeach https://t.co/7fyHY4CRVx — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 18, 2020