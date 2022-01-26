Great ready for Round 2 of winter weather this weekend, Hampton Roads!

Norfolk city crews say they are prepared to head out on the roads Thursday night with thousands of gallons of brine to treat the roads before the potential snowfall.

NORFOLK, Va. — Ready or not, here comes another round of potential snow, less than a week after the latest snowstorm hit.

With potential snowfall expected Friday into Saturday, people across Hampton Roads are bracing for this weekend. Andrew Sanchez, who is originally from Texas, said he can handle the wintry weather. He said this last snowstorm left plenty of messy roads in the Ghent area of Norfolk.

"I'm going to have everything I need inside and that's it. I don't really have to go out on the roads,” said Sanchez. "From what I've seen across the Norfolk area, it does get a little slushy, especially if you don't have a truck."

The snow from the last winter storm is just barely melting on city sidewalks before the next one hits, leaving little time for crews to pick back up again.

Just as the snow is starting to melt all the way here in Norfolk — we’re expecting another round of potential snowfall this weekend!

Alana Smith with Norfolk's Public Works Department said the last storm system came with some challenges, including icy conditions on main roadways such as Brambleton Avenue, which many residents like Sanchez noticed.

"Of course, it's always a learning experience,” said Smith. "What's interesting about this past storm is the temperatures got so cold at night, that anything that was melted, it would re-freeze. So, they will potentially do multiple passes as needed on primary routes."

She said crews are making more than 2,5000 gallons of the salt brine mixture for this storm to lay down on the roads well ahead of the snowfall. She said despite the possibility of rain washing the salt away before the snow, any protection will go a long way.

“They will start to brine key areas like primary routes, underpasses, and overpasses," said Smith.

Smith said crews with the City of Norfolk will start treating the roads as early as Thursday night to prepare as much as possible when the snow comes through the area. She said they have enough drivers to work the plows and brine the roads.