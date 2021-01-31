Hampton Roads sees winter weather mix, snowfall happening farther west

Snowfall is happening at locations that are farther west of Hampton Roads, but any of the snow mix seen in the area will be washed away by the expected mid-day rain.

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents in Hampton roads experienced some serious snow last week, overnight into Thursday morning, and are seeing a mix of the wintery weather Sunday morning.

Snowfall made it into the areas that are farther west on Sunday, in places like Chicago and Cincinnati, where they've seen at least five inches of snow.

In the Hampton Roads region, some residents probably won't even see an inch of snow, however they could experience a light sheet of it in their yards.

Although the wintery snow mix is bringing down temperatures in the area, rain is also expected to fall mid-day, so any of the snow pellets that come down will most likely be washed away by the end of the day.

