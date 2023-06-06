Why is the sky so hazy in Hampton Roads?

It has been a hazy day for much of Hampton Roads in part because of smoke all the way from Quebec and Nova Scotia wildfires.

NORFOLK, Va. — It has been a hazy day for much of Hampton Roads. While air quality is considered "fair" for Norfolk and most of southeast Virginia today, our neighbors to the north are not so fortunate.

Multiple wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia are billowing loads of smoke into the atmosphere. Winds around low pressure to our north are pushing that smoke southward and over much of the eastern and northeastern United States.

While no one wants to deal with poor air quality, increasing smoke can enhance the colors of the sunset to look deeper and darker.