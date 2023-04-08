Heat advisory in place for much of Hampton Roads

Temperatures and heat indices are forecasted to reach potentially dangerous levels on Monday for much of Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina.

There is a heat advisory in effect from noon to 7:00 p.m. on Monday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, says the Wakefield National Weather Service. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected.

Highs will sore in the lower the 90s with heat indices surpassing 105° for most areas of Hampton Roads, excluding the coastline.

Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Isle of Wight, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Southampton, and Suffolk are all under the heat advisory.