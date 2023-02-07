Heat advisory: Staying cool ahead of the Fourth of July

The National Weather Service Wakefield issued a heat advisory for all of the region from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Monday.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're planning to spend some time outside before Independence Day, be prepared for some heat.

The National Weather Service Wakefield issued a heat advisory for the region from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, and temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s. Heat indices could even reach up to 107 degrees.

Some cloud cover is expected, which could provide moments of relief from the sun's rays.

Monday's heat index will likely remain in the upper 90s into the evening. For those attending Monday night fireworks, it'll stay toasty after dark. The actual temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s.

It is possible to cool off in the high temperatures. The CDC recommends three ways to avoid heat-related illness: stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.

Staying cool can look like wearing lightweight clothing, planning outdoor activity for the morning or evening and resting in the shade. Hot and heavy meals can also add heat to your body, according to the agency.

Staying in an air-conditioned place is also a good way to stay cool, but isn't always easy if your home doesn't have air conditioning. If that's the case, the CDC says taking a cool shower or stopping by the mall or library can bring some relief.

The CDC encourages people not to wait until they are thirsty to drink water. Instead, drinking fluids throughout the day and limiting sugary or alcoholic drinks will keep you hydrated.

Staying informed can include using a buddy system when working in the heat, monitoring people you know who are at higher risk of heat-related illness or learning the signs of illness.

It could also mean remembering not to leave children or pets in the car.

The CDC says cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open. The agency suggests keeping a stuffed animal in the car seat as a reminder that there's a child in the car, and making sure everyone is out of the car when leaving.

There is potential for some stormy weather Monday afternoon and evening. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and small hail, which could hit between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Fourth of July is also expected to be hot and humid, but the region will cool off a little bit with temperatures around the lower 90s.

By Tuesday's firework hour, it'll feel much cooler, with temperatures in the low 80s by 9 p.m. The sun will go down at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday night.