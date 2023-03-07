Most of Hampton Roads under heat advisory Monday

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a heat advisory for most of the region from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're planning to spend time outside Monday and on Independence Day, be prepared for some serious heat.

Across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina, it will be hot and humid. Monday in particular will be the hottest day on our 7 day forecast.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a heat advisory for most of the region from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s, with the potential for heat indices between 105-109°.

Some cloud cover is expected, which could provide moments of relief from the sun's rays, but the sun will remain strong with a high UV index.

Even into the evening, the heat index will likely remain in the upper 90s. For those attending Monday night fireworks shows, it'll stay toasty after dark. The actual temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s.

There is potential for some stormy weather Monday afternoon and evening. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and small hail, which could hit between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Fourth of July is also expected to be hot and humid, but the region will cool off a little bit with temperatures in the lower 90s.

By Tuesday's firework hour, it will feel much cooler, with temperatures in the low 80s by 9 p.m. The sun will go down at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday night, and there are chances for isolated storms or showers.

Tips to stay cool during dangerous heat

It is possible to cool off in the high temperatures. The CDC recommends three ways to avoid heat-related illness: stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.

Staying cool can look like wearing lightweight clothing, planning outdoor activity for the morning or evening and resting in the shade. Hot and heavy meals can also add heat to your body, according to the agency.

Staying in an air-conditioned place is also a good way to stay cool, but isn't always easy if your home doesn't have air conditioning. If that's the case, the CDC says taking a cool shower or stopping by the mall or library can bring some relief.

The CDC encourages people not to wait until they are thirsty to drink water. Instead, drinking fluids throughout the day and limiting sugary or alcoholic drinks will keep you hydrated.

Staying informed can include using a buddy system when working in the heat, monitoring people you know who are at higher risk of heat-related illness or learning the signs of illness.

It could also mean remembering not to leave children or pets in the car.