Heat impacts some Hampton Roads events planned for the weekend

The region fell under a heat warning for nine hours on Thursday. Hotter temperatures are forecasted Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

NORFOLK, Va. — With hotter and above-average temperatures expected this weekend, some local events and activities scheduled outside might face some changes.

Norfolk resident Colleen Kovach described how it felt stepping outside on Thursday.

"I was inside most of the day. I knew it was going to be humid and it was excessively hot. So, it's definitely something to think about before you go outside."

The Hampton Roads region fell under an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. However, Kovach found safe ways to beat the heat, powering through a work photoshoot at the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

The mostly outdoor attraction and venue faces a few adjustments because of the weather.

Public boat tours are suspended through the weekend, according to Marketing & Communications Director Kelly Welsh.

"Just as a precaution, because it's super hot," she said.

A tram still runs every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Welsh mentioned tram drivers are getting extra breaks and she said horticulture staff members have been able to go home early. Nevertheless, guests are still welcome, as always.

"We have lots of shady spots in the garden, so it's still great to get out, just be smart about it and stay hydrated, most important," said Welsh.

Across the water in Newport News, leaders echoed the same sentiments about staying hydrated. The police department canceled a community day event on Saturday out of heat safety concerns.

A city spokesperson said organizers are paying close attention to the forecast, ahead of an outdoor "Family Movie Night" planned on Saturday. At this time, it's still on.

"We do have some things to do outside this weekend," said Kovach. "[Heat] kind of puts a damper on things, because you know that you're just going to be so hot that it's uncomfortable."

And beginning this weekend on the Eastern Shore, events will get underway for the Chincoteague Pony Swim. Due to forecasted temperatures, organizers said they changed round-up time on Saturday to 6 a.m., instead of 8 a.m.