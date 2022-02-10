Expecting 'historic-level flooding,' Norfolk declares state of emergency

To keep people safe at home, Norfolk schools, office, recreation centers and libraries will be closed Monday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is under a state of emergency, ahead of "anticipated historic-level flooding."

The problem comes from a nor'easter developing off the coast, which formed from remnants of Ian mixing with a cold front.

Sunday night, City Manager Dr. Chip Filer declared the emergency to free up more funds and resources for a government response.

Jim Redick, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response said they’re keeping an eye on more than just flooded roads.

“In addition to the saturated ground we already have from Hurricane Ian, we’re expecting some more downed trees, limbs and when it happens, downed power lines as well,” he said.

He encourages people to prepare by securing loose items in your yard and keeping any debris off the street. Redick is also continuing to ask people to avoid driving through standing water.

“Just during Hurricane Ian, we saw too many cars that were stalled out, abandoned and towed away,” he said.

If you need to move your car, you can park at the York Street, Bank Street and Charlotte Street garages, the ODU Constant Center parking garage, or use the Brambleton lot. Those spots will be open until Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

Don't drive through standing water, it's not safe. If you need to report a fallen tree, you can do that online or by calling 757-664-6510.