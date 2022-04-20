Four planets visible in the night sky through April

Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn can all be seen through the end of April.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early risers and stargazers will have a really cool scene in the sky over the next couple of weeks, through the end of April.

Looking from the eastern sky to the southeast sky you'll be able to see Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn all in a line. I guess you could say it's a case of being at the right place, at the right time, as it just so happens that the orbit of these planets lines up to make this possible.

You'll be able to see all four planets with the naked eye, with the best viewing about 45 minutes to 1 hour before sunrise each morning. Neptune will also be lined up with the other planets but it's too small to see with the naked eye.

Jupiter and Venus will appear the brightest and the lowest on the horizon. Venus will have a bit of a yellow tint to it and Mars will have a slight orange/red tint to it.

According to NASA, by the end of the month, Jupiter and Venus will appear right beside each other in conjunction, much like Mars and Saturn did earlier this month. Jupiter and Venus will look like they're very close, when in reality they're over 400 million miles away from each other.

The moon will also be visible above the horizon until the end of the month, disappearing below the horizon on April 29.

The best conditions for viewing the planets are a clear sky, which we will have based on the forecast over the next several days, plus a very dark sky. It's best to get away from light pollution or city lights, and trees.