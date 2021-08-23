This is August: Tropics heat up with 3 areas to watch

One of these could get the next name of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Ida.

TAMPA, Fla. — It is August after all, and the tropics are staying active.

As the remnants of Henri soak parts of New England with heavy rainfall, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three additional areas for tropical development — all having low to medium chances of becoming a depression or a storm within the next five days.

There are no immediate concerns as of now, but all three areas are worth watching.

Let's start with Disturbance No. 1 located in the central Atlantic Ocean. This disorganized low-pressure area producing numerous showers and storms is located about 900 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. This could eventually tap into the warm waters of the central Atlantic.

Little development is likely over the next couple of days, but gradual development is possible as it continues to head northwest, then eventually east. Over the next five days, the NHC is giving this area of disturbance a 60 percent chance of development.

We'll find our next disturbance in the eastern Caribbean just west of the Lesser Antilles. An area of low pressure that will form later in the week could organize into a stronger system as it moves west-northwest over the northwestern Caribbean. It will eventually move across the Yucatan Peninsula before dumping out into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC is giving this area a 60-percent chance of development.

The last and latest disturbance is located about 400 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This area of scattered showers and storms will continue to move west, then west-northwest into the eastern tropical Atlantic through the week.

There's a 30-percent chance of formation with this one as slow development due to unfavorable upper-level winds is likely over the next several days.

Thankfully, for now, none of these areas show an immediate risk to land. The next storm names on the list are Ida, Julian and Kate.