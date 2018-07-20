SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — 13News Now is home to the most trusted meteorologist in Hampton Roads, and they've brought you the latest on sunny days, rain, blizzards and hurricanes.

We bring the information you need to know to stay safe when severe weather is on the way. On Friday, our team did a test to make sure we are ready for when conditions go south.

During the practice run, we followed a scenario as if Hurricane Ernesto was heading to Hampton Roads.

Every year, we stop to practice and prepare for hurricane coverage in case our Norfolk building along the Elizabeth River goes down with hurricane-force winds and rain. That's when our backup building, located in the Driver neighborhood of Suffolk, saves the day.

13News Now News Director Doug Wieder said the rehearsals pay off.

"You come out here, you dust off the equipment, you make sure everything's working and things that aren't working you fix,” said Wieder. "If we have to evacuate, that doesn't mean our obligation to our viewers and our audience is over. That's really when it just begins."

The Driver building is equipped with a full studio, most recently updated with a green screen for weather and traffic.

13News Now General Manager and President Kari Jacobs said our station stands out with our hurricane preparedness.

"Just like we ask our viewers to have their hurricane plan ready, we've got to do the same thing here in Hampton Roads,” said Jacobs. "We have stations in Tampa, Jacksonville, Houston, New Orleans. Other areas and often our people are called to go and help in those situations because we are proficient on how to operate."

Director of technology Keith O'Malley said our equipment lets us continue our work for you.

"It's just like having a disaster kit at your house. You have to do all of this stuff to prepare in the event you ever need to use it,” said O’Malley.

So, in a weather emergency, you'll get the most accurate weather updates road conditions and storm coverage.

