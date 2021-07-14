INSIDE LOOK: 13News Now Hurricane backup studio rehearsal

We're getting ready for anything hurricane season throws at us: go behind the scenes with 13News Now as we show you how we keep going, even in the worst of storms.

SUFFOLK, Va. — We are giving you an inside look at the 13News Now backup studio in Driver.

This is where we’ll be if a disaster strikes and we’re forced out of our main station in downtown Norfolk.

“We’ve had newsrooms completely flooded out from these tropical systems,” said 13News Now Meteorologist Craig Moeller. “Our ownership group understands this isn’t just a fun drill, it’s important.”

The 13News Now team held a rehearsal at the studio Wednesday -- there isn’t actually a storm bearing down on us right now -- but the training is critical. We need to get it right, so you can stay informed.