OCRACOKE, N.C. — Video from a helicopter over Ocracoke, North Carolina shows some of the damage caused by Hurricane Dorian.

There's flooding and downed tree limbs near the Ocracoke Visitor Island Center. The video even shows backyards swamped with floodwaters.

Along Silver Lake Drive, several piers and home's porches felt the impacts of the storm that just moved through the area on 12 hours before.

Ocracoke Island resident Leslie Lanier told 13News Now some residents on the thin strip of land on North Carolina's coast have had to climb into their attics because of high water from Hurricane Dorian.

Lanier said via text message Friday morning that some first floors have been flooded. But she added that the water level has started to drop. Lanier owns a bookstore on the Outer Banks island. She said she's OK but "nervous and worried."

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Dorian was back in the open Atlantic. It was moving northeast as a Category 1 hurricane.

All hurricane and tropical storm warnings south of Virginia and North Carolina border have been discontinued, although Hampton Roads remains under a tropical storm warning.

Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras at 8:35 a.m. Friday.

