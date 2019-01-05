ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center is already tracking a system that has a low chance of development later this week.

A trough of low pressure that was located in the Bahamas Wednesday morning will track toward Florida through Thursday. By Friday, the system will turn to the northeast into the western Atlantic where some slow development will be possible. Right now, that chance of actually developing into a tropical or subtropical system is only 20 percent, but it's still something worth watching.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the Bahamas and into the Florida Peninsula through the second half of the week.

The best chance of rain in the Tampa Bay area will be on Thursday with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms expected, especially through the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but 1-2 inches of rain will be possible with some localized areas seeing as high as 3 inches. Some minor flooding will be possible, but it is not expected to be widespread.

