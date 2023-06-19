Tropical Depression #4 developed early Thursday, could become Tropical Storm Cindy

At this point, it does not pose a significant threat to the United States as global models anticipate it turning to the north, well east of the US coast.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is heating up as a new tropical depression (TD#4) developed early Thursday morning. Tropical Storm Bret continues its westward track toward the Lesser Antilles.

The National Hurricane Center classified Tropical Depression #4 in their 5 a.m. (EDT) update.

The system is moving west, but a turn to the northwest is expected over the coming days. It will likely become Tropical Storm Cindy in the 24-36 hours.

At this point, it does not pose a significant threat to the United States as global models anticipate it turning to the north (well east of the US coast) and being disrupted by or merging with a frontal boundary next week. But things can change so check back for forecast updates.

Tropical Storm Bret currently has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Bret is still in the open waters of the Atlantic, but moving toward Barbados and the Lesser Antilles. It is currently moving west at about 15 miles per hour.

National Hurricane Center forecasters believe Tropical Storm Bret will continue in this direction over the few days and crossing the Lesser Antilles late Thursday into early Friday, and continuing through the central Caribbean.

The storm is not expected to quite make it to hurricane strength. Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph; anything 74 mph or higher is designated a hurricane.

Once in the Caribbean, Bret is expected to weaken and dissipate as it is likely to encounter shearing winds.